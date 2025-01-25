← Company Directory
Mirion Technologies
Mirion Technologies Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in United States at Mirion Technologies ranges from $113K to $161K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Mirion Technologies's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

$129K - $153K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$113K$129K$153K$161K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Mirion Technologies?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Mirion Technologies in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $161,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Mirion Technologies for the Software Engineer role in United States is $113,400.

