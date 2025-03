Mirion Technologies provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the medical and industrial sectors. Its medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions, patient safety solutions, and radionuclide therapy products. The industrial segment provides personal radiation detection, identification equipment, and analysis tools. The company serves various industries, including hospitals, clinics, laboratories, military organizations, and power and utility companies. Mirion Technologies was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.