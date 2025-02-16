← Company Directory
Mirakl
Mirakl Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in France package at Mirakl totals €64.1K per year. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Median Package
company icon
Mirakl
Software Engineer
Paris, IL, France
Total per year
€64.1K
Level
L2
Base
€53.9K
Stock (/yr)
€10.2K
Bonus
€0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
1 Year
What are the career levels at Mirakl?

€149K

€149K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Internship Salaries

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Mirakl in France sits at a yearly total compensation of €154,980. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Mirakl for the Software Engineer role in France is €60,554.

Other Resources