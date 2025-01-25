← Company Directory
Miquido
Miquido Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Poland at Miquido ranges from PLN 155K to PLN 211K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Miquido's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

PLN 166K - PLN 200K
Poland
Common Range
Possible Range
PLN 155KPLN 166KPLN 200KPLN 211K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Miquido?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Miquido in Poland sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 211,424. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Miquido for the Software Engineer role in Poland is PLN 154,923.

