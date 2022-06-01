← Company Directory
MiQ
MiQ Salaries

MiQ's salary ranges from $20,999 in total compensation per year for a Management Consultant in India at the low-end to $376,875 for a Business Development in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of MiQ. Last updated: 2/7/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $31.5K

Backend Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $38.3K
Business Development
$377K

Human Resources
$27K
Management Consultant
$21K
Marketing
$192K
Marketing Operations
$52.3K
Product Manager
$36.1K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at MiQ is Business Development at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $376,875. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at MiQ is $37,202.

