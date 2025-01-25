← Company Directory
Minor International
  Salaries
  Administrative Assistant

  • All Administrative Assistant Salaries

Minor International Administrative Assistant Salaries

The average Administrative Assistant total compensation in Thailand at Minor International ranges from THB 305K to THB 433K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Minor International's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

THB 345K - THB 393K
Thailand
Common Range
Possible Range
THB 305KTHB 345KTHB 393KTHB 433K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Minor International?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Administrative Assistant at Minor International in Thailand sits at a yearly total compensation of THB 433,191. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Minor International for the Administrative Assistant role in Thailand is THB 304,702.

