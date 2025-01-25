← Company Directory
Minor International
Minor International Accountant Salaries

The average Accountant total compensation in Thailand at Minor International ranges from THB 302K to THB 414K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Minor International's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

THB 327K - THB 389K
Thailand
Common Range
Possible Range
THB 302KTHB 327KTHB 389KTHB 414K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Minor International?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Accountant at Minor International in Thailand sits at a yearly total compensation of THB 413,740. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Minor International for the Accountant role in Thailand is THB 302,210.

