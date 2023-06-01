← Company Directory
Mino Games
    • About

    Mino Games is a mobile gaming studio that creates engaging and widely appealing games for millions of fans. Their top grossing game, Mino Monsters, has over 13 million downloads. They are a small team of passionate engineers, artists, and analysts with a mission to create games that people love to play for years. They are funded by top investors and their latest game, Cat Game, has already hit the App Store's Top 100 Grossing Chart in Canada. They are currently expanding their team and looking for world-class talent to join them.

    https://minogames.com
    Website
    2011
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

