Minitab
    Minitab helps companies and institutions spot trends, solve problems and discover valuable insights in data by delivering a comprehensive and best-in-class suite of data analysis and process improvement tools. Plus, a team of highly trained data analytic experts ensures that users get the most out of their analysis, enabling them to make better, faster and more accurate decisions.For close to 50 years, Minitab has helped organizations drive cost containment, enhance quality, boost customer satisfaction and increase effectiveness. Thousands of businesses worldwide use Minitab Statistical Software, Minitab Engage, Minitab Workspace, Minitab Connect and Quality Trainer to uncover flaws in their processes and improve them.

    http://www.minitab.com
    1972
    450
    $50M-$100M
