Ministry Of Education
Ministry Of Education Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The average Software Engineering Manager total compensation in Israel at Ministry Of Education ranges from ₪278K to ₪396K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Ministry Of Education's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

₪315K - ₪359K
India
Common Range
Possible Range
₪278K₪315K₪359K₪396K
Common Range
Possible Range

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Ministry Of Education in Israel sits at a yearly total compensation of ₪395,561. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ministry Of Education for the Software Engineering Manager role in Israel is ₪278,234.

