Mindtree
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

  • India

Mindtree Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer Salaries in India

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer compensation in India at Mindtree ranges from $₹313K per year to $₹1.12M. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹424K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Mindtree's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
C1
(Entry Level)
₹606K
₹583K
₹1.8K
₹21.9K
C2
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
C3
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
C4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
View 2 More Levels
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer at Mindtree in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹1,115,318. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Mindtree for the Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer role in India is ₹413,186.

Other Resources