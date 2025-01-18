Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer compensation in India at Mindtree ranges from $₹313K per year to $₹1.12M. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹424K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Mindtree's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
C1
₹606K
₹583K
₹1.8K
₹21.9K
C2
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
C3
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
C4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.55M+ (sometimes ₹25.54M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***