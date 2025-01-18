Backend Software Engineer compensation in India at Mindtree ranges from ₹562K per year for C1 to ₹1.71M per year for C3. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹510K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Mindtree's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
C1
₹562K
₹559K
₹2.7K
₹0
C2
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
C3
₹1.71M
₹1.67M
₹0
₹40.5K
C4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
