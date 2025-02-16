← Company Directory
MindGeek
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

MindGeek Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Canada package at MindGeek totals CA$117K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for MindGeek's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Median Package
company icon
MindGeek
Software Engineer
Montreal, QC, Canada
Total per year
CA$117K
Level
L5
Base
CA$111K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$5.6K
Years at company
4 Years
Years exp
10 Years
What are the career levels at MindGeek?

CA$223K

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at MindGeek in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$186,796. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at MindGeek for the Software Engineer role in Canada is CA$112,705.

Other Resources