Mindbody
  Salaries
  Sales

  All Sales Salaries

Mindbody Sales Salaries

The average Sales total compensation in Singapore at Mindbody ranges from SGD 130K to SGD 182K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Mindbody's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 140K - SGD 163K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 130KSGD 140KSGD 163KSGD 182K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Mindbody?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales at Mindbody in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 181,516. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Mindbody for the Sales role in Singapore is SGD 129,654.

Other Resources