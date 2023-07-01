MiMedia is a company that was created to solve the problem of disorganized digital lives. They offer an easy way to store and access photos, videos, music, and documents across different devices and platforms. Their goal is to provide a user-friendly and visually appealing experience, with tools for organization, control, and personalization of content. They also prioritize privacy, offering private sharing environments for family and friends. MiMedia was built by a team of passionate individuals in NYC who understand the frustrations of managing digital files.