Mimecast
Mimecast Salaries

Mimecast's salary ranges from $57,949 in total compensation per year for a Business Development at the low-end to $215,600 for a Product Designer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Mimecast. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Software Engineer
Median $99.5K
Data Scientist
Median $120K
Business Analyst
$101K

Business Development
$57.9K
Customer Service
$130K
Product Designer
$216K
Sales
$159K
Sales Engineer
$149K
Software Engineering Manager
$153K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Mimecast is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $215,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Mimecast is $130,123.

