Miltenyi Biotec
Miltenyi Biotec Salaries

Miltenyi Biotec's salary ranges from $48,860 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant in Germany at the low-end to $147,758 for a Biomedical Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Miltenyi Biotec. Last updated: 2/7/2025

$160K

Administrative Assistant
$48.9K
Biomedical Engineer
$148K
Product Manager
$118K

Project Manager
$76.7K
Software Engineer
$65.4K
Technical Program Manager
$109K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Miltenyi Biotec is Biomedical Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $147,758. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Miltenyi Biotec is $92,917.

