Milliken & Company
Milliken & Company Product Manager Salaries

The average Product Manager total compensation in United States at Milliken & Company ranges from $65.6K to $95.2K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Milliken & Company's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Average Total Compensation

$74.4K - $86.4K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$65.6K$74.4K$86.4K$95.2K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Milliken & Company?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Milliken & Company in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $95,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Milliken & Company for the Product Manager role in United States is $65,600.

