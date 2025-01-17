← Company Directory
Military Sales & Service
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Chief of Staff

  • All Chief of Staff Salaries

Military Sales & Service Chief of Staff Salaries

The average Chief of Staff total compensation in United States at Military Sales & Service ranges from $40.5K to $59K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Military Sales & Service's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

$46.5K - $53K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$40.5K$46.5K$53K$59K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Chief of Staff submissions at Military Sales & Service to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Military Sales & Service?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Chief of Staff offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Chief of Staff at Military Sales & Service in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $59,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Military Sales & Service for the Chief of Staff role in United States is $40,500.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Military Sales & Service

Related Companies

  • Stripe
  • Airbnb
  • Lyft
  • Uber
  • Databricks
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources