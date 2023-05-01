← Company Directory
Milford Regional Medical Center
    Milford Regional Medical Center is a non-profit, 149-bed acute-care facility located in Milford, MA. The center offers a comprehensive healthcare system that includes the Medical Center, Milford Regional Physician Group, and Milford Regional Healthcare Foundation. With over 300 primary care and specialty physicians on staff, the center provides personalized patient care in a warm and caring environment. The center recently completed a $54 million building project that includes a new emergency department, intensive care unit, and private patient rooms.

    milfordregional.org
    1903
    3,001
    $1B-$10B
