Company Directory
Miles
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Miles that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Miles is a universal rewards app empowering anyone to earn miles automatically for all forms of travel and commute. You can then redeem your miles from retailers such as Vudu, Walgreens, Silvercar, Ray-Ban, Getaround and many more.Similar to a frequent flyer program, but for all forms of transportation, Miles delivers value for every mile traveled, across every mode of travel, anywhere in the world. Whether by car (as a driver, passenger or rideshare), plane, train, subway, bus, boat, bicycle, or on foot, the Miles app effortlessly awards users’ travel - regardless of where their journey takes them. Miles can be saved or redeemed at any time - with the value increasing every month as more merchants accept them as a form of payment.

    http://getmiles.com
    Website
    2016
    Year Founded
    70
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Miles

    Related Companies

    • LinkedIn
    • Intuit
    • Roblox
    • DoorDash
    • Stripe
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources