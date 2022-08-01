Miles is a universal rewards app empowering anyone to earn miles automatically for all forms of travel and commute. You can then redeem your miles from retailers such as Vudu, Walgreens, Silvercar, Ray-Ban, Getaround and many more.Similar to a frequent flyer program, but for all forms of transportation, Miles delivers value for every mile traveled, across every mode of travel, anywhere in the world. Whether by car (as a driver, passenger or rideshare), plane, train, subway, bus, boat, bicycle, or on foot, the Miles app effortlessly awards users’ travel - regardless of where their journey takes them. Miles can be saved or redeemed at any time - with the value increasing every month as more merchants accept them as a form of payment.