MikMak is a global platform that provides eCommerce acceleration, analytics, and enablement software to help product manufacturers and CPG companies understand their consumers' online behavior, determine the best use of marketing dollars, and drive online sales. Their flagship product, MikMak Insights, improves marketing effectiveness, drives market share over competitors, and strengthens a brand's positioning with retailers. They also offer MikMak Commerce, which enables brands to create shopping experiences connected to 1500+ online retailers and streamline the path-to-purchase from any media, ad, or website. MikMak holds the U.S. patent for the MikMak Commerce component of its platform.