← Company Directory
miHoYo
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

miHoYo Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in China package at miHoYo totals CN¥512K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for miHoYo's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Median Package
company icon
miHoYo
Senior Game Developer
Shanghai, SH, China
Total per year
CN¥512K
Level
2-2
Base
CN¥102K
Stock (/yr)
CN¥0
Bonus
CN¥410K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at miHoYo?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CN¥218K+ (sometimes CN¥2.18M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at miHoYo in China sits at a yearly total compensation of CN¥1,211,793. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at miHoYo for the Software Engineer role in China is CN¥490,658.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for miHoYo

Related Companies

  • Wargaming
  • Hi-Rez Studios
  • VGW
  • Bethesda Game Studios
  • Blizzard Entertainment
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources