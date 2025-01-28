← Company Directory
miHoYo
miHoYo Project Manager Salaries

The average Project Manager total compensation in Singapore at miHoYo ranges from SGD 161K to SGD 229K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for miHoYo's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 184K - SGD 215K
China
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 161KSGD 184KSGD 215KSGD 229K
Common Range
Possible Range

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at miHoYo in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 229,074. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at miHoYo for the Project Manager role in Singapore is SGD 160,548.

