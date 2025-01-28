← Company Directory
miHoYo
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Product Designer

  • All Product Designer Salaries

miHoYo Product Designer Salaries

The average Product Designer total compensation in China at miHoYo ranges from CN¥426K to CN¥584K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for miHoYo's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Average Total Compensation

CN¥462K - CN¥548K
China
Common Range
Possible Range
CN¥426KCN¥462KCN¥548KCN¥584K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Product Designer submissions at miHoYo to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CN¥218K+ (sometimes CN¥2.18M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at miHoYo?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Designer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at miHoYo in China sits at a yearly total compensation of CN¥583,706. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at miHoYo for the Product Designer role in China is CN¥426,359.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for miHoYo

Related Companies

  • Wargaming
  • Hi-Rez Studios
  • VGW
  • Bethesda Game Studios
  • Blizzard Entertainment
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources