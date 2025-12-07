Company Directory
miHoYo
miHoYo Financial Analyst Salaries

The average Financial Analyst total compensation in China at miHoYo ranges from CN¥505K to CN¥703K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for miHoYo's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/7/2025

Average Total Compensation

$75.8K - $89.3K
China
Common Range
Possible Range
$70.8K$75.8K$89.3K$98.6K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at miHoYo?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Financial Analyst at miHoYo in China sits at a yearly total compensation of CN¥702,996. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at miHoYo for the Financial Analyst role in China is CN¥504,715.

