Migo
Migo Salaries

Migo's salary ranges from $35,999 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer in Georgia at the low-end to $53,205 for a Product Manager in Taiwan at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Migo. Last updated: 8/31/2025

$160K

Data Analyst
$39.8K
Product Designer
$36K
Product Manager
$53.2K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
Software Engineer
Median $50.8K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Migo is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $53,205. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Migo is $45,290.

Other Resources