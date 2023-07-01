Company Directory
    Mightier is a gaming platform that teaches kids emotional regulation through play. Developed and tested at Boston Children’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School, it provides a safe place for kids to practice calming down and develop coping skills. With a diverse team of clinicians, scientists, game designers, and parents, Mightier aims to give every child the tools to navigate life’s challenges and become their best self. Play-based therapy is used to help kids explore emotions and express themselves, with 87% of families seeing improvements in 90 days.

    http://www.mightier.com
    2016
    51
    $10M-$50M
