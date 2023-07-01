← Company Directory
Miga Motor Company
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Miga Motor Company that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Miga Motor Company is a US-based company that specializes in designing and manufacturing Shape Memory Alloy (SMA) devices. With over 13 years of experience in developing SMA wire actuators, the company was established in 2001 to create products for OEMs and other enthusiasts. Miga Motor Company aims to provide advanced technologies that offer significant advantages over existing devices, making your product more competitive in the market. Their international patents covering Displacement Multiplied SMA Actuators allow for customization to meet specific application requirements. The company is dedicated to expanding its product line and adding new models and features to meet customer needs. For inquiries about specific applications, contact Miga Motor Company.

    migarobotics.com
    Website
    1900
    Year Founded
    31
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Miga Motor Company

    Related Companies

    • Coinbase
    • LinkedIn
    • Pinterest
    • Apple
    • Databricks
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources