Miga Motor Company is a US-based company that specializes in designing and manufacturing Shape Memory Alloy (SMA) devices. With over 13 years of experience in developing SMA wire actuators, the company was established in 2001 to create products for OEMs and other enthusiasts. Miga Motor Company aims to provide advanced technologies that offer significant advantages over existing devices, making your product more competitive in the market. Their international patents covering Displacement Multiplied SMA Actuators allow for customization to meet specific application requirements. The company is dedicated to expanding its product line and adding new models and features to meet customer needs. For inquiries about specific applications, contact Miga Motor Company.