← Company Directory
Midtown Consulting Group
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Midtown Consulting Group that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Since opening in 2004, Midtown Consulting Group has been dedicated to one clear mission: deliver high-value management and technology consulting services. We perform management consulting “the right way,” with a demonstrable and lasting value, utilizing deep expertise and fact-based reasoning to produce measurable results and pragmatic recommendations to clients across a broad range of industries and functions.Today, MCG helps leading organizations achieve a competitive advantage through the proper alignment of technology, personnel, and business strategy. Our consultants have an average of more than 17 years of experience in a variety of industries, so they know how to tackle complex problems and achieve optimal results. With every engagement, we deliver practical and actionable solutions that are always in our clients’ best interests. And we do so on time and on budget.

    midtowncg.com
    Website
    2004
    Year Founded
    90
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Midtown Consulting Group

    Related Companies

    • Google
    • Roblox
    • Flipkart
    • Tesla
    • Pinterest
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources