Since opening in 2004, Midtown Consulting Group has been dedicated to one clear mission: deliver high-value management and technology consulting services. We perform management consulting “the right way,” with a demonstrable and lasting value, utilizing deep expertise and fact-based reasoning to produce measurable results and pragmatic recommendations to clients across a broad range of industries and functions.Today, MCG helps leading organizations achieve a competitive advantage through the proper alignment of technology, personnel, and business strategy. Our consultants have an average of more than 17 years of experience in a variety of industries, so they know how to tackle complex problems and achieve optimal results. With every engagement, we deliver practical and actionable solutions that are always in our clients’ best interests. And we do so on time and on budget.