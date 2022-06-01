← Company Directory
Midcontinent Independent System Operator
Midcontinent Independent System Operator Salaries

Midcontinent Independent System Operator's salary ranges from $59,700 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst at the low-end to $125,000 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Midcontinent Independent System Operator. Last updated: 1/19/2025

Software Engineer
Median $125K
Data Analyst
$59.7K
The highest paying role reported at Midcontinent Independent System Operator is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $125,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Midcontinent Independent System Operator is $92,350.

