← Company Directory
Midas
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Midas Salaries

Midas's salary ranges from $20,423 in total compensation per year for a Sales Engineer in Taiwan at the low-end to $24,120 for a Software Engineer in Turkey at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Midas. Last updated: 1/19/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Sales Engineer
$20.4K
Software Engineer
$24.1K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Midas is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $24,120. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Midas is $22,272.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Midas

Related Companies

  • DoorDash
  • Apple
  • Facebook
  • Spotify
  • Lyft
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources