Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid
    Mid Minnesota Legal Aid is a nonprofit law firm that provides free legal advice and representation on civil law matters to low income people, people with disabilities, and seniors. Their mission is to advocate for the legal rights of vulnerable and disadvantaged people to help them live safe, healthy, and independent lives in strong communities. They achieve this through direct legal advice and representation, policy advocacy, collaborations with community organizations, and legal education. They provide services in 20 counties in central Minnesota and have three statewide programs.

    https://mylegalaid.org
    Website
    1913
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

