MicroStrategy
MicroStrategy Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The median Software Engineering Manager compensation in United States package at MicroStrategy totals $254K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for MicroStrategy's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/30/2025

Median Package
MicroStrategy
Software Engineering Manager
Washington, DC
Total per year
$254K
Level
hidden
Base
$160K
Stock (/yr)
$70K
Bonus
$24K
Years at company
5-10 Years
Years exp
5-10 Years
What are the career levels at MicroStrategy?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at MicroStrategy in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $497,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at MicroStrategy for the Software Engineering Manager role in United States is $190,000.

