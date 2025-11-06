Microsoft Software Engineering Manager Salaries in Czech Republic

Software Engineering Manager compensation in Czech Republic at Microsoft ranges from CZK 2.75M per year for 64 to CZK 5.29M per year for 66. The median yearly compensation in Czech Republic package totals CZK 4.04M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Microsoft's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/6/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus 64 Senior Manager CZK 2.75M CZK 1.99M CZK 512K CZK 248K Principal EM Principal Director of Engineering CZK 3.9M CZK 2.46M CZK 945K CZK 499K 66 CZK 5.29M CZK 2.81M CZK 2M CZK 489K Senior Director 67 CZK -- CZK -- CZK -- CZK -- View 5 More Levels

Vesting Schedule Main Alternate 1 Alternate 2 Alternate 3 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Microsoft, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

Sometimes a 5 year schedule 20 % YR 1 20 % YR 2 20 % YR 3 20 % YR 4 20 % YR 5 Stock Type RSU At Microsoft, RSUs are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule: 20 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 20.00 % annually )

Sometimes a 5 year schedule 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Microsoft, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

Sometimes a 5 year schedule 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Microsoft, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

What's the vesting schedule at Microsoft ?

