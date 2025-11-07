Microsoft Software Engineer Salaries in Warsaw Metropolitan Area

Software Engineer compensation in Warsaw Metropolitan Area at Microsoft ranges from PLN 294K per year for 62 to PLN 659K per year for 65. The median yearly compensation in Warsaw Metropolitan Area package totals PLN 661K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Microsoft's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/7/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus SDE 59 ( Entry Level ) PLN -- PLN -- PLN -- PLN -- 60 PLN -- PLN -- PLN -- PLN -- SDE II 61 PLN -- PLN -- PLN -- PLN -- 62 PLN 294K PLN 227K PLN 53.5K PLN 13.3K View 9 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

Vesting Schedule Main Alternate 1 Alternate 2 Alternate 3 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Microsoft, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 3rd - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

Sometimes a 5 year schedule 20 % YR 1 20 % YR 2 20 % YR 3 20 % YR 4 20 % YR 5 Stock Type RSU At Microsoft, RSUs are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule: 20 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 20.00 % annually )

20 % vests in the 2nd - YR ( 20.00 % annually )

20 % vests in the 3rd - YR ( 20.00 % annually )

20 % vests in the 4th - YR ( 20.00 % annually )

20 % vests in the 5th - YR ( 20.00 % annually ) Sometimes a 5 year schedule 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Microsoft, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd - YR ( 6.25 % quarterly )

25 % vests in the 3rd - YR ( 6.25 % quarterly )

25 % vests in the 4th - YR ( 6.25 % quarterly ) Sometimes a 5 year schedule 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Microsoft, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd - YR ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 3rd - YR ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 4th - YR ( 2.08 % monthly ) Sometimes a 5 year schedule

What's the vesting schedule at Microsoft ?

