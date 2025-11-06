Microsoft Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Seattle Area

Software Engineer compensation in Greater Seattle Area at Microsoft ranges from $167K per year for 59 to $1.08M per year for 70. The median yearly compensation in Greater Seattle Area package totals $212K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Microsoft's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/6/2025

Average Compensation By Level Add Comp Compare Levels

+ $240K + $58K + $89K + $20K + $35K + $22K Don't get lowballed

Latest Salary Submissions

​ Table Filter Subscribe Add Add Comp Add Compensation

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( USD ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

HR / Recruiting? Create an interactive offer

Vesting Schedule Main Alternate 1 Alternate 2 Alternate 3 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Microsoft, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 3rd - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 4th - YR ( 25.00 % annually ) Sometimes a 5 year schedule 20 % YR 1 20 % YR 2 20 % YR 3 20 % YR 4 20 % YR 5 Stock Type RSU At Microsoft, RSUs are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule: 20 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 20.00 % annually )

20 % vests in the 2nd - YR ( 20.00 % annually )

20 % vests in the 3rd - YR ( 20.00 % annually )

20 % vests in the 4th - YR ( 20.00 % annually )

20 % vests in the 5th - YR ( 20.00 % annually ) Sometimes a 5 year schedule 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Microsoft, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd - YR ( 6.25 % quarterly )

25 % vests in the 3rd - YR ( 6.25 % quarterly )

25 % vests in the 4th - YR ( 6.25 % quarterly ) Sometimes a 5 year schedule 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Microsoft, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd - YR ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 3rd - YR ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 4th - YR ( 2.08 % monthly ) Sometimes a 5 year schedule

What's the vesting schedule at Microsoft ?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers . You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More → Enter Your Email Enter Your Email Subscribe This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles Submit New Title