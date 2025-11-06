Microsoft Software Engineer Salaries in Denmark

Software Engineer compensation in Denmark at Microsoft ranges from DKK 605K per year for 59 to DKK 1.72M per year for 65. The median yearly compensation in Denmark package totals DKK 1.16M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Microsoft's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/6/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus SDE 59 ( Entry Level ) DKK 605K DKK 524K DKK 43.6K DKK 37.1K 60 DKK 724K DKK 590K DKK 86.3K DKK 47.1K SDE II 61 DKK 797K DKK 642K DKK 85.6K DKK 69.4K 62 DKK 890K DKK 671K DKK 134K DKK 84.1K View 9 More Levels

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( DKK ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found

Vesting Schedule Main Alternate 1 Alternate 2 Alternate 3 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Microsoft, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

20 % vests in the 5th - YR ( 20.00 % annually ) Sometimes a 5 year schedule 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Microsoft, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

What's the vesting schedule at Microsoft ?

