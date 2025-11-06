Microsoft Software Engineer Salaries in Czech Republic

Software Engineer compensation in Czech Republic at Microsoft ranges from CZK 1.1M per year for 59 to CZK 3.67M per year for 65. The median yearly compensation in Czech Republic package totals CZK 2.29M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Microsoft's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/6/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus SDE 59 ( Entry Level ) CZK 1.1M CZK 875K CZK 162K CZK 66.6K 60 CZK 1.28M CZK 988K CZK 208K CZK 89.4K SDE II 61 CZK 1.61M CZK 1.21M CZK 319K CZK 78.1K 62 CZK 1.75M CZK 1.39M CZK 308K CZK 58.2K View 9 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

Vesting Schedule

At Microsoft, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually), 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually), 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually), 25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule: 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually), 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly), 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly), 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)

What's the vesting schedule at Microsoft?

