Software Engineer compensation in Costa Rica at Microsoft ranges from CRC 32.42M per year for 59 to CRC 57.47M per year for 63. The median yearly compensation in Costa Rica package totals CRC 48.45M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Microsoft's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/6/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus SDE 59 ( Entry Level ) CRC 32.42M CRC 25.63M CRC 4.89M CRC 1.9M 60 CRC 29.37M CRC 27.96M CRC 0 CRC 1.41M SDE II 61 CRC 47.2M CRC 33.91M CRC 11.1M CRC 2.2M 62 CRC 53.7M CRC 40.7M CRC 7.86M CRC 5.13M View 9 More Levels

Vesting Schedule Main Alternate 1 Alternate 2 Alternate 3 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Microsoft, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 3rd - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 4th - YR ( 25.00 % annually ) Sometimes a 5 year schedule 20 % YR 1 20 % YR 2 20 % YR 3 20 % YR 4 20 % YR 5 Stock Type RSU At Microsoft, RSUs are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule: 20 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 20.00 % annually )

20 % vests in the 2nd - YR ( 20.00 % annually )

20 % vests in the 3rd - YR ( 20.00 % annually )

20 % vests in the 4th - YR ( 20.00 % annually )

20 % vests in the 5th - YR ( 20.00 % annually ) Sometimes a 5 year schedule 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Microsoft, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd - YR ( 6.25 % quarterly )

25 % vests in the 3rd - YR ( 6.25 % quarterly )

25 % vests in the 4th - YR ( 6.25 % quarterly ) Sometimes a 5 year schedule 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Microsoft, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd - YR ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 3rd - YR ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 4th - YR ( 2.08 % monthly ) Sometimes a 5 year schedule

What's the vesting schedule at Microsoft ?

