Cybersecurity Analyst compensation in Greater Hyderabad Area at Microsoft totals ₹4.74M per year for 62. The median yearly compensation in Greater Hyderabad Area package totals ₹4.69M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Microsoft's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/6/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
59
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
60
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
61
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
62
₹4.74M
₹3.35M
₹1.08M
₹307K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Microsoft, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)
Sometimes a 5 year schedule
20%
YR 1
20%
YR 2
20%
YR 3
20%
YR 4
20%
YR 5
At Microsoft, RSUs are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:
20% vests in the 1st-YR (20.00% annually)
20% vests in the 2nd-YR (20.00% annually)
20% vests in the 3rd-YR (20.00% annually)
20% vests in the 4th-YR (20.00% annually)
20% vests in the 5th-YR (20.00% annually)
Sometimes a 5 year schedule
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Microsoft, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)
Sometimes a 5 year schedule
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Microsoft, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)
Sometimes a 5 year schedule
