Sales compensation in New York City Area at Microsoft ranges from $180K per year for 60 to $511K per year for 66. The median yearly compensation in New York City Area package totals $230K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Microsoft's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/6/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
59
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
60
$180K
$122K
$18.3K
$39.9K
61
$192K
$134K
$13.9K
$43.6K
62
$220K
$149K
$27.2K
$43.7K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Microsoft, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)
Sometimes a 5 year schedule
20%
YR 1
20%
YR 2
20%
YR 3
20%
YR 4
20%
YR 5
At Microsoft, RSUs are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:
20% vests in the 1st-YR (20.00% annually)
20% vests in the 2nd-YR (20.00% annually)
20% vests in the 3rd-YR (20.00% annually)
20% vests in the 4th-YR (20.00% annually)
20% vests in the 5th-YR (20.00% annually)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Microsoft, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Microsoft, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)
