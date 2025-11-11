Company Directory
Microsoft
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Sales
  • 63
  • Russia

Sales Level

63

Levels at Microsoft

Compare Levels
  1. 59
  2. 60
  3. 61
    4. Show 9 More Levels
Average Annual Total Compensation
RUB 118,230
Base Salary
RUB 6,588,265
Stock Grant ()
RUB 1,430,562
Bonus
RUB 1,658,771
Microsoft logo
+RUB 19.64M
Block logo
+RUB 4.75M
Robinhood logo
+RUB 7.29M
Stripe logo
+RUB 1.64M
Datadog logo
+RUB 2.86M
Verily logo
+RUB 1.8M
Don't get lowballed
Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Microsoft

Related Companies

  • Five9
  • Oracle
  • ServiceNow
  • Walmart Global Tech
  • Workday
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources