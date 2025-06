MicroPort Orthopedics is a multinational producer of orthopedic products, established in 2014 and a member of the MicroPort Scientific Corporation family of companies. They aim to improve patient outcomes and provider satisfaction by leveraging their extensive experience in orthopedics and celebrating the constant advance in medicine. Their goal is to be the fastest growing, innovation-driven company in orthopedics, with a focus on helping patients get back to full function faster.