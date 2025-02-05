← Company Directory
Micron Technology
Micron Technology Electrical Engineer Salaries

The average Electrical Engineer total compensation in Singapore at Micron Technology ranges from SGD 224K to SGD 314K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Micron Technology's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/5/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 243K - SGD 283K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 224KSGD 243KSGD 283KSGD 314K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Micron Technology, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Electrical Engineer at Micron Technology in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 314,247. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Micron Technology for the Electrical Engineer role in Singapore is SGD 224,462.

Other Resources