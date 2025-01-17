← Company Directory
Microchip Technology
  Salaries
  Financial Analyst

  All Financial Analyst Salaries

Microchip Technology Financial Analyst Salaries

The average Financial Analyst total compensation in United States at Microchip Technology ranges from $131K to $187K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Microchip Technology's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

$150K - $175K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$131K$150K$175K$187K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Microchip Technology, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Financial Analyst at Microchip Technology in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $186,615. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Microchip Technology for the Financial Analyst role in United States is $130,790.

