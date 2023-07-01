← Company Directory
MicroCare
    • About

    MicroCare Medical is a leading company in the cleaning and disinfecting industry, with over 40 years of experience. They specialize in developing innovative products for medical, dental, veterinary, and industrial markets. Their products are widely used in dental offices, medical offices, and hospitals for infection prevention. Additionally, they manufacture specialty cleaners for industrial, marine, and consumer cleaning purposes. Located near Denver, Colorado, their manufacturing and distribution center follows strict quality standards and is compliant with FDA and EPA regulations. They also have national and international distribution partners for easy access to their products.

    http://www.microcare.com
    Website
    1979
    Year Founded
    31
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Other Resources