← Company Directory
MI-GSO
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Project Manager

  • All Project Manager Salaries

MI-GSO Project Manager Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for MI-GSO's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Average Total Compensation

€53K - €60.4K
France
Common Range
Possible Range
€46.8K€53K€60.4K€66.6K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 1 more Project Manager submission at MI-GSO to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve €28.2K+ (sometimes €282K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at MI-GSO?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Project Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at MI-GSO in Germany sits at a yearly total compensation of €66,582. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at MI-GSO for the Project Manager role in Germany is €46,833.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for MI-GSO

Related Companies

  • Square
  • Amazon
  • Netflix
  • Databricks
  • Facebook
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources