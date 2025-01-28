← Company Directory
MI-GSO
MI-GSO Data Analyst Salaries

The average Data Analyst total compensation in United States at MI-GSO ranges from $58.1K to $82.6K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for MI-GSO's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Average Total Compensation

$65.8K - $74.9K
France
Common Range
Possible Range
$58.1K$65.8K$74.9K$82.6K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at MI-GSO?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Analyst at MI-GSO in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $82,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at MI-GSO for the Data Analyst role in United States is $58,100.

