Company Directory
MI-GSO
Work Here? Claim Your Company

MI-GSO Salaries

MI-GSO's salary ranges from $35,491 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Portugal at the low-end to $145,725 for a Business Operations Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of MI-GSO. Last updated: 7/17/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Business Operations Manager
$146K
Data Analyst
$70.4K
Management Consultant
$44.8K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

32 15
32 15
Project Manager
$60.3K
Software Engineer
$35.5K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at MI-GSO is Business Operations Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $145,725. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at MI-GSO is $60,328.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for MI-GSO

Related Companies

  • Intuit
  • Microsoft
  • Google
  • Uber
  • Netflix
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources